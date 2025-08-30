Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Official Warns Ukraine Peace Momentum At Risk Amid Escalation


2025-08-30 02:03:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- A senior United Nations official has warned that the diplomatic momentum toward a possible peace agreement in Ukraine is "at risk of fading quickly" if large-scale Russian attacks continue.
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas Miroslav Jenca delivered the warning during a special Security Council session on Friday in New York.
He said Russia's massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, were the latest episode in a "brutal escalation of aerial attacks across the country."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Thursday's strikes, which left at least 23 people dead, among them four children.
Jenca also cited UN human rights data showing a sharp rise in civilian casualties in July, with 1,674 victims recorded, the highest since May 2022.
On the humanitarian front, Jenca said UN operations have reached 3.8 million people this year and preparations are underway to provide winter support for 1.7 million more, stressing the urgent need for greater, flexible donor support. (end)
