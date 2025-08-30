Bengaluru Power Outage Today: BESCOM Announces 7-Hour Disruption, Full List Of Areas Affected
Bengaluru residents are bracing for widespread power outages today, with multiple neighborhoods across the city expected to face disruptions lasting up to seven hours. The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) announced that the power cut is necessary to carry out urgent emergency maintenance work at key substations that supply electricity to large parts of the city. According to the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), the planned outage will take place between 10 am and 5 pm, affecting both residential and commercial areas.
Reason For The Power Outage
The power supply will be disrupted due to urgent maintenance activities at three key substations:
- 66/11kV Manyata Substation 220/66/11kV ITI Substation 66/11kV Electronic City Phase-2 Substation
Areas Affected By The Outage
Several residential and commercial zones in Bengaluru will face interruptions. The affected areas include:
North Bengaluru: Shobha Nagar, Chokkanahalli, Noor Nagar, Police Quarters, RK Hegde Nagar, Shabari Nagar, Kempegowda Layout, Nagenahalli Village, Regency Park, Balaji Lali Layout, Mittaganahalli, Kogilu Village, Belahalli, Vidhana Soudha Layout, Karnataka College, Jai Bhubaneswar Layout.
East Bengaluru: KR Puram Main Road (near Deepa Hospital), Vinayaka Layout, Ajith Layout, TC Palya Signal, Bhattarahalli, Chikkabasavanpur, Yarappana Palya, Kuvempu Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, NRI Layout, CANV Layout, Swatantra Nagar, Rajeshwari Badavane, Muneshwar Badavane, Alpha Garden Badavane, Co Connaught Garden, Bethel Nagar, Brindavan Badavane, Cambridge Garden Badavane, Varanasi Sarovar, Pratisthan Badavane, Green Garden Badavane, JK Halli Village, Lake View City, Anandpur, Monsoon Public School Road, Sai Udyan, Mother Theresa School Road, TC Palya Main Road, Hoysala Nagar (1st to 6th Main).
South Bengaluru: Electronic City Phase-2, Veerasandra, Doddanagaramangala, Tech Mahindra, E.H.T. Tata BP Solar and nearby localities.
BESCOM Issues Advisory
BESCOM has urged residents and businesses in the affected areas to plan their activities accordingly, keeping in mind the seven-hour outage window. Citizens have been requested to conserve energy and use backup options where possible.
