UK, France, Germany Urge Iran To Accept Three-Condition Deal To Postpone UN Sanctions

New York: UK, France, and Germany urged Iran on Friday at the United Nations in New York to meet three conditions to postpone the re-imposing UN sanctions, allowing talks on an agreement to address European concerns about Tehran's nuclear program.



The three UN envoys, known as the "Euro-Troika," issued a joint statement ahead of a closed-door Security Council meeting a day after they launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear program.



The three countries offered to postpone the re-imposing of sanctions for up to six months if Iran re-allows UN nuclear inspectors access to its nuclear program, addresses concerns about its stockpile of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the US.



The "Troika" had held talks with Iran a few days earlier regarding its nuclear program. Germany then revealed the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Tehran if it failed to cooperate with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

IAEA Director announces arrival of first team to work in Iran since suspension of cooperation

