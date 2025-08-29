Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Partners Recognized In Best Lawyers® 2026

Several lawyers at Candor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers have just earned spots in The Best Lawyers in America® 2026 edition- a recognition that comes not from marketing campaigns or paid advertisements, but from the honest evaluations of their legal peers.







This isn't just another industry award. Best Lawyers® has spent nearly four decades asking attorneys a simple but powerful question: which lawyers would you trust with your own clients? The methodology is straightforward: lawyers confidentially evaluate other lawyers in their practice areas, creating a consensus of professional opinion that has become the gold standard for legal excellence. For any personal injury lawyer in Richmond, VA, making this list means earning the respect of colleagues who understand exactly what it takes to win complex injury cases.

The following partners recognized as 2026 best lawyers represent decades of courtroom experience and client advocacy:



Irv Cantor

Stephanie Grana

Elliott Buckner

Scott Bucci

Joseph Cantor Jeff Stedman

"This recognition reflects not just individual achievement, but the culture we've built here," said Irv Cantor, one of the awarded partners. "One where every case matters and every client deserves our absolute best effort."

Since opening its doors in 1979, Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci has transformed from a small Richmond practice into Virginia's most successful personal injury law firm. The numbers tell an impressive story: more million-dollar settlements and verdicts than any other Virginia firm over the past decade, according to Virginia Lawyers Weekly. Behind those statistics are real people whose lives were forever changed-and then changed again when they found the right legal team.

What sets the firm apart is more than courtroom skill, though that's certainly part of it. Each case becomes a collaborative effort involving trial attorneys, legal researchers, medical professionals including a registered nurse, and specialists in brain injury recovery. It's like having an entire medical and legal team working solely for one client.

"We've learned that the most devastating injuries require more than just legal expertise," explained Elliot Buckner. "When someone suffers a traumatic brain injury or loses a loved one due to medical malpractice, they need advocates who understand both the law and the long-term medical realities they're facing."

Ask any attorney or team member at the firm about their proudest moments, and you won't hear about individual awards and accolades. They'll tell you about the people they've helped, the changes they've inspired. The families who found closure and financial security after losing a loved one to negligence.

"Every case that comes through our door represents someone trapped in the worst moment of their life," said Stephanie Grana. "A catastrophic injury doesn't just change your health-it changes your entire future. Your family's entire future. Our job is to fight for the resources you need to rebuild and move forward."

The process behind the Best Lawyers® accolades uses a peer-review system; lawyers must be nominated, and then feedback is collected from other local recognized attorneys in the same legal field. This ensures that recognition comes from professional merit rather than marketing budgets. In an era where legal advertising dominates television and the internet, this kind of authentic professional endorsement carries significant weight.

This latest honor adds to a growing collection of accolades, but the attorneys at Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci remain focused on relentless advocacy for people whose lives have been turned upside down by someone else's negligence. If you're facing the aftermath of serious injuries, knowing your legal team has earned the respect of Virginia's legal community provides one less worry during an overwhelming time.

For more information about Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers, visit or call (804) 644-1400.