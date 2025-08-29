CARICOM EPG OAS Discusses Peace And Stability In Haiti

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CARICOM Secretariat

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) held productive discussions at the Washington DC headquarters of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on Wednesday, 27 August, on the coordination of the OAS RoadMap Towards Stability and Peace in Haiti.

The coordination meeting chaired by OAS Secretary General, ambassador Albert Ramdin brought together the Haitian prime minister Aix Fils-Aimé; United Nations assistant secretary general, Miroslav Jeňca; and the CARICOM EPG team comprising former prime minister, Kenny Anthony and former prime minister Perry Christie, special adviser on Haiti, ambassador Colin Granderson and assistant secretary general, foreign and community relations, Elizabeth Solomon.

The CARICOM EPG team also attended the second meeting of the OAS Group of Friends of Haiti.

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG)

The three-member EPG consists of former prime minister of The Bahamas, Perry Christie; former prime minister of Jamaica, Bruce Golding; and former prime minister of Saint Lucia, Dr Kenny D. Anthony. The Group oversees the Community's provision of Good Offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.

CARICOM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was established on 4 July 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was revised in 2001 to allow for the establishment of a single market and economy. CARICOM comprises 15 member states and six associate members and is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 percent of whom are under 30 years old. CARICOM's work rests on four main pillars: economic integration; foreign policy coordination; human and social development; and security cooperation.

The members of CARICOM work together to create a Community that is integrated, inclusive and resilient; driven by knowledge, excellence, innovation and productivity; a Community which is a unified and competitive force in the global arena, where every citizen is secure and has the opportunity to realise his or her potential with guaranteed human rights and social justice, and contributes to, and shares in, its economic, social and cultural prosperity.

CARICOM remains one of the best examples of integration in the developing world. The CARICOM Secretariat, the principal administrative organ of the Community, is headquartered in Georgetown, Guyana.

