Chislene Lora Unleashes Paranormal Terror In New Book The Malevolent Spirits

A Chilling Tale of Supernatural Vengeance Now Available on Amazon

August 29, 2025 - Horror and paranormal enthusiasts, brace yourselves. Author Chislene Lora invites readers into a shadowy world where revenge lingers beyond the grave in her gripping new novel,“The Malevolent Spirits”. Now available on Amazon , this dark and atmospheric tale promises to haunt the minds of readers long after they turn the final page.

Set in a world where the boundary between the living and the dead is dangerously thin, The Malevolent Spirits explores the terrifying consequences of secrets buried deep, and spirits who refuse to be silenced. The novel weaves together psychological suspense, spine-tingling encounters, and the raw emotion of characters grappling with guilt, loss, and fear.

With masterful storytelling and vivid prose, Lora conjures a universe where the paranormal isn't just a background element, it's the force that drives the characters' every breath. Each page is a descent into the unknown, as readers are drawn into an intricately layered mystery with a supernatural twist.

"This isn't just a ghost story," says Lora.“It's a story about the weight of the past and how far the dead will go to have their stories heard.”

The book has already begun to gain traction among fans of gothic horror, psychological thrillers, and paranormal suspense. Lora's ability to blend emotionally complex characters with unrelenting dread marks her as a rising voice in modern horror literature.

“The Malevolent Spirits” is perfect for fans of authors like Shirley Jackson, Stephen King, and Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Whether you're a seasoned horror reader or new to the genre, Lora's unique voice and chilling imagery will keep you on edge from the first chapter to the last.

The book is available in Kindle format and can be purchased now via Amazon : Buy The Malevolent Spirits on Amazon .

About the Author

Chislene Lora is a storyteller with a passion for the dark, the mysterious, and the unexplained. Through her writing, she explores the thin line between reality and the supernatural, using fiction as a lens to reflect on human nature and emotional depth. The Malevolent Spirits is her latest haunting contribution to the world of paranormal fiction.