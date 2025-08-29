INIU Enters Best Buy Stores Nationwide Expanding US Reach For Fast Reliable Charging

MENAFN - News Direct)INIU , a leading provider of mobile energy solutions, is now offering its flagship portable chargers both online and in-store at Best Buy as part of its growing U.S. retail network. Partnering with one of America's most recognized electronics retailers underscores INIU's commitment to making its safe, fast, and innovative charging technology more accessible to U.S. consumers.

Founded in 2014, INIU has delivered portable, wireless, and automotive charging solutions to more than 40 million users in 174 countries. The newly available Best Buy lineup spans INIU's most versatile portable charging solutions - from ultra-compact, everyday carry models to high-capacity power banks and magnetic wireless chargers - designed to meet a wide range of charging needs. Each model features INIU's signature focus on fast charging performance, portability, and reliability.

“Partnering with Best Buy supercharges our ability to reach U.S. customers like never before,” said Laura Sharples, Head of Market Development – Americas at INIU.“From home to travel and everywhere in between, we're bringing more people the fast, reliable charging solutions they already know and love-now easier to find than ever.”

This launch builds on INIU's growing retail partnerships in the U.S., marking another step toward its goal of becoming the go-to portable charging brand for American consumers.

About INIU

Since its founding in 2014, INIU has grown into a trusted name in portable charging, known for combining sleek design with robust engineering. With a focus on innovation, INIU has expanded its product line from everyday power banks to cutting-edge wireless and automotive charging solutions, consistently delivering convenience and peace of mind to users across 174 countries.



