INIU Enters Best Buy Stores Nationwide Expanding US Reach For Fast Reliable Charging
Founded in 2014, INIU has delivered portable, wireless, and automotive charging solutions to more than 40 million users in 174 countries. The newly available Best Buy lineup spans INIU's most versatile portable charging solutions - from ultra-compact, everyday carry models to high-capacity power banks and magnetic wireless chargers - designed to meet a wide range of charging needs. Each model features INIU's signature focus on fast charging performance, portability, and reliability.
“Partnering with Best Buy supercharges our ability to reach U.S. customers like never before,” said Laura Sharples, Head of Market Development – Americas at INIU.“From home to travel and everywhere in between, we're bringing more people the fast, reliable charging solutions they already know and love-now easier to find than ever.”
This launch builds on INIU's growing retail partnerships in the U.S., marking another step toward its goal of becoming the go-to portable charging brand for American consumers.
About INIU
Since its founding in 2014, INIU has grown into a trusted name in portable charging, known for combining sleek design with robust engineering. With a focus on innovation, INIU has expanded its product line from everyday power banks to cutting-edge wireless and automotive charging solutions, consistently delivering convenience and peace of mind to users across 174 countries.
Media Contact
Organization: INIU
Contact Person Name: Sophie Kang
Website:
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment