FM: Israel's Impunity Must End, International Community Needs To Stop Massacres

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 29 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, emphasized that all members of the international community who uphold international law and human rights must support the foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain's categorical condemnation of the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and their announcement of the creation of a permanent presence in Gaza City.Safadi stressed that strong international action is needed to stop the hunger of Palestinians in a tweet on "X" platform today, saying that Israel cannot continue to operate with impunity in defiance of international law.He went on to say that unless it confronts repercussions, the Israeli government would not stop its heinous atrocities in Gaza and its colonization of the West Bank. It will also intensify its ambitions to destabilize Syria and Lebanon, endangering regional and international security.Safadi pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "thrives in an atmosphere of conflict," adding that in order to preserve his political career and carry out the hate ideology that underpins his government a racist, inhumane ideology that the world cannot tolerate he is destroying Gaza, destroying hopes for a just peace, and igniting the entire region.He underlined that 1.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whose livelihoods have been totally destroyed, should not have to endure any more suffering because Netanyahu wants to preserve his political career and carry out his hate ideology, and the world is powerless to stop him. He also noted that another one million people in Gaza City are suffering from famine brought on by Israel.He clarified that although a ceasefire agreement is possible, Netanyahu is blocking it because he prefers the war to continue rather than bring about peace. "The international community can no longer ignore this terrible reality," he said. In order to prevent more massacres of innocent Palestinians, Safadi urged all nations to take the stance of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, Spain, and others that support justice and peace.