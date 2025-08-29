James Beard Semi-Finalist Creates New Dishes Exclusively For SW Vegas Location

New dishes coming to ShangHai Taste SW

ShangHai Taste

Chef Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste

ShangHai Taste, the acclaimed restaurant celebrated for its authentic Shanghainese cuisine, announces the launch of an exclusive new "Specials Menu"

- Chef Jimmy LiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beginning September ​2, James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Jimmy Li will roll out a series of 16 new dishes created specifically for the restaurant's popular southwest Las Vegas location.Known for its exquisite xiao long bao, sheng jian bao, and commitment to traditional flavors, ShangHai Taste has become a cornerstone of the Las Vegas food scene. Chef Li's latest creations are expected to draw inspiration from both classic Shanghainese techniques and modern culinary innovations, promising a unique dining experience for local food enthusiasts and visitors alike.The new dishes will be introduced in pairs, twice a week, throughout the entire month of September. Each new creation will be revealed on Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 PM via ShangHai Taste's official social media channels. After all 16 dishes have been introduced, they will remain as a permanent fixture on the SW Vegas Specials Menu, available exclusively at this location. The main menu will remain the same, mirroring the restaurant's popular location in Chinatown.“I'm excited to share these new dishes with our community here in Las Vegas,” said Chef Jimmy Li.“This menu is a tribute to the vibrant culinary scene of the southwest valley, and I can't wait for our guests to experience these new flavors.”Diners are encouraged to follow ShangHai Taste on social media to be the first to know about the weekly menu reveals.About ShangHai TasteLocated in Las Vegas, Shanghai Taste is an award-winning restaurant specializing in authentic Shanghainese cuisine. Led by James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Jimmy Li, the restaurant is renowned for its handcrafted xiao long bao, sheng jian bao, traditional stir-fries, and dedication to showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Shanghai.Media Contact:Chinatown AmplifyOn behalf of ShangHai Taste...

