Energy Management Systems Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 13.58% From 2024 To 2031 Datam Intelligence

Energy Management Systems Market

AI and IoT transform energy management with predictive analytics, smart metering, and automated demand response, reshaping global EMS solutions.

MISSISSIPPI, MS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global energy management systems (EMS) market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.58% from 2024 to 2031. This acceleration is fueled by increasing smart city investments, modernization of infrastructure, and a rising global focus on energy efficiency and carbon reduction. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, while North America holds the largest market share.Get a Report Sample of Energy Management Systems Market @Energy Management Systems (EMS) are integrated solutions designed to monitor, control, and optimize energy consumption in buildings, homes, and industrial facilities. By delivering actionable insights, automation, and real-time monitoring, EMS helps users reduce energy costs, enhance sustainability, comply with regulations, and improve operational efficiency. Their adoption is driven by urbanization, stringent government mandates around emissions, and increased electricity consumption particularly in developing markets.United States: Recent Industry Developments✅ In April 2025, U.S.-based startup Exowatt raised $70 million Series A funding to advance its modular thermal energy storage platform, designed to deliver consistent renewable baseload power for AI-driven data centers and industrial infrastructure deployments. This brings its total funding to $90 million, paving the way for commercial rollouts later in 2025.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ In July 2025, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems began field testing an underground Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage (ATES) system in Osaka. It stores surplus renewable energy as cold water, enabling energy-efficient cooling based on availability and market pricing. This innovation supports Japan's carbon neutrality agenda for 2040.✅ In June 2025, TEPCO announced it will enter the data center business by fiscal 2027, leveraging its energy-saving technology to reuse waste heat-cutting data center power consumption by 75%. A Yokohama showroom is set to launch by fiscal 2026.✅ In June 2025, TotalEnergies' Saft was selected to build a 1 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Fukushima. Capable of delivering over 240 MW for four hours, it aims to stabilize renewable grid inflows and support Japan's target of boosting storage capacity to 10 GW by 2030.Latest Strategic Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions (2024–2025). Major vendors like GE Power Grid Solutions and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) have collaborated to launch advanced distribution management systems, modernizing and digitizing grid infrastructure.. Global and regional EMS providers continue to expand through acquisitions, alliances, and new product launches aimed at integrating smart building, IoT, and data analytics capabilities.. Investment is rising in consulting and training services, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa, to enable end-users to maximize the long-term energy efficiency benefits from complex EMS platforms.Market PlayersKey players in the EMS market include:. ABB Group. Cisco Systems, Inc.. General Electric Company. Honeywell International. IBM Corporation. Schneider Electric SE. Siemens AG. CA Technologies. Eaton Corporation. Emerson Electric CompanyThese companies emphasize end-to-end integration, smart sensing, analytics, and seamless deployment across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:Market DynamicsDrivers. Advancements in technology drive EMS adoption by improving efficiency in energy procurement, usage, and management.. Urbanization and increased construction, especially in Asia and Latin America, raise electricity demand and the need for intelligent control systems.. Rising awareness of EMS benefits, coupled with rapid industrialization and government mandates to reduce carbon footprints, stimulates product installations in commercial, residential, and industrial settings.Restraints. Upfront costs and integration complexity, especially for smaller organizations or older infrastructure, can hinder EMS adoption.. Need for skilled personnel for implementation, operation, and maintenance of sophisticated EMS platforms, particularly in emerging regions.Opportunities. Consulting and training services are expected to see the highest growth as organizations in developing markets seek to maximize their EMS investments.. IoT, smart sensors, and AI-driven analytics are creating opportunities for next-generation EMS that deliver predictive and adaptive energy optimization.Challenges. Ensuring interoperability among diverse building and industrial automation systems.. Keeping up with evolving security, privacy, and compliance requirements as EMS platforms integrate more data streams and digital interfaces.Market Segments: Largest and Fastest GrowingBy service, Monitoring & Control remains the largest segment, supporting real-time visibility and operational optimization. Consulting & Training services are the fastest-growing, reflecting the need for knowledge transfer and change management.By application, Building EMS holds the major market share due to widespread commercial construction and growing efforts to manage office energy expenses. Industrial EMS is surging as manufacturers modernize operations for sustainability and compliance.Regional AnalysisNorth America holds the largest EMS market share, driven by regulatory pressures, utility investments, smart grid integration, and technological innovation. Government and utility initiatives such as Mexico's Special Economic Zones (SEZs)-boost EMS demand across industrial and infrastructure deployments.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, led by rapid urbanization, booming construction, and rising middle-class awareness in countries like China and India. EMS adoption is also increasing due to regional initiatives for energy efficiency and green building standards.Unmet Needs and ConclusionKey gaps include lowering costs and complexity for emerging markets, enhancing interoperability, and boosting cybersecurity for increasingly connected EMS platforms.In summary, energy management systems are a cornerstone of the global shift toward sustainable, efficient, and digitally managed energy use. With double-digit market growth forecasted to 2031, EMS adoption will continue to accelerate, especially in markets where urbanization, smart infrastructure, and climate goals converge.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Related Reports:Global AdTech Market reached US$ 512.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1499.7 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.The Global Supply Chain Finance Market reached USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

