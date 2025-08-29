Prosafe SE: Resignation Of CEO Terje Askvig And Appointment Of Reese Mcneel As Interim-CEO
The board has decided to appoint Reese McNeel, the current CFO, to interim CEO and CFO. Carey Lowe, chair of the Board of Directors, will act as executive chairman and work closely with the management team during the transition period.
The Board has initiated a process to appoint a permanent CEO.
Carey Lowe, Chair of the Board of directors, says: 'The Board wishes to thank Terje for his contribution to Prosafe. He led the company through the challenging financial restructuring and is leaving Prosafe as the world's leading provider of floating accommodation vessels and Units for Maintenance and Safety (UMS).”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to ( )
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
