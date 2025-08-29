Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Endeavour Announces Holding(S) In Company


2025-08-29 05:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour Mining plc (“the Company”) announces that it received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as at 27 August 2025

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
ESB Pension Fund GDX
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 27/08/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28/08/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.030% 5.030% 241,547,168
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		4.970% 4.970% 241,885,962



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42 12,150,029 5.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,150,029 5.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date x 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlement xii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
ESB Pension Fund GDX 0.029% 0.029%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF 3.090% 3.090%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU 0.107% 0.107%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.348% 0.348%
VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.021% 0.021%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 1.214% 1.214%
VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.044% 0.044%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.177% 0.177%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held 12,150,029 shares and 5.03% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held Open
11. Additional information xvi


Place of completion Tampa, FL, USA
Date of completion 28 August 2025

Attachment

  • TR-1 Form Endeavour Mining PLC Issuer 08.27

Legal Disclaimer:
