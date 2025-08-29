Ranveer Singh Steals Spotlight With Lively Dance At Ambani Ganpati Celebration [WATCH]

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the Ambani family's Ganpati celebration on August 28th, both dressed in traditional attire as they worshipped Lord Ganesha. Several videos from the event have gone viral, especially one capturing Ranveer dancing energetically to the devotional song "Deva Shri Ganesha."

Ranveer's Energetic Dance Wins Hearts

In the video, Ranveer's lively dance moves and infectious energy stood out, leaving fans thrilled. Another clip shows him dancing enthusiastically alongside a guest from the Ambani family, further showcasing his vibrant spirit during the festivities.

Fans Praise Ranveer's Style and Spirit

Social media erupted with praise for Ranveer's uninhibited style and impressive dance skills. Fans applauded his ability to truly enjoy the celebrations, with one user commenting,“The best person to invite to your celebrations is someone who knows how to enjoy life.” Another wrote,“This is the only person who knows how to celebrate properly.” Many also admired Ranveer's fresh new look, making the celebration even more memorable.

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

1Ranveer Singh's Work Front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the 2024 film 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film performed well at the box office. His upcoming film is 'Dhurandhar', set to release on December 5, 2025. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.