What's Coming With Iphone 17? Apple's Full Launch Roadmap Revealed

Apple's“Awe Dropping” event, scheduled for 9 September 2025, will take centre stage for the iPhone 17 lineup reveal. However, a number of reports indicate that the business may introduce a broader range of goods, including accessories, wearables, and possibly even more. Here's what's expected at the keynote.

A New Refreshed Look of Apple Watches

According to sources, Apple will launch the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. These improvements carry on Apple's tradition of introducing new wristwatch models around its iPhone presentations in September. Blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnoea detection are among the rumoured features.

Next Gen AirPods Pro

It is generally anticipated that the next version of AirPods Pro will be released. There have been reports of better audio quality and improvements in health tracking.

AirTag 2 In The Works?

This year's event may surprise attendees with the much anticipated AirTag 2. The new tracker may include a new ultra-wideband processor, improved privacy features, and a longer range, according to 9to5Mac.

iPhone Accessories

Apple may also introduce new phone covers, according to leaked renderings. These would be "TechWoven" bumper cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air, which would include a crossbody strap for convenience.

With a particular emphasis on the iPhone 17 resolutions, the forthcoming event seems certain to include significant hardware changes across a number of categories, along with notable refreshes in wearables and accessories. While new covers and straps show interest in useful accessories, AirPods and AirTags are expected to strengthen Apple's ecosystem. Macs and bigger ecosystem devices, however, appear to be saved for later announcements.

What Can Be Skipped?

Some goods are unlikely to make their premiere during the September event, despite rumours to the contrary. Later in the year or early in 2026, new Macs (M5 models), a HomePod Touch, and AirPods Max or AirPods 4 replacements are anticipated, according to 9to5Mac.