New Radar Shields China's Prized Battle Aircraft From US Attack

MENAFN - Asia Times) China is racing to shield its prized airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from enemy eyes with radical new radar technology, underscoring a broader reality: both China and the US face mounting challenges in keeping these airborne command fleets survivable against the growing reach of long-range missiles and stealth aircraft.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese military scientists have unveiled a breakthrough system designed to render AEW&C aircraft nearly undetectable to enemy electronic surveillance.

The SCMP reported that a team led by Wang Bo at the Air Force Engineering University is developing a frequency diverse array (FDA) radar that manipulates minute, time-varying frequency offsets across antenna elements to generate dynamic, space-time-frequency waveforms resembling electronic jamming signals.

According to SCMP's account of the research, the method assigns subtly varied frequencies to each antenna, creating a chaotic signal that confuses passive sensors that rely on stable emissions for geolocation and obscures directional origin to resist interception.

The paper detailing the approach was published in the Chinese defense journal Aero Weaponry, with the researchers claiming a shift from passive evasion to active blinding that undermines an adversary's ability to measure time, frequency, and phase.

SCMP further reported that the system adapts in real-time by monitoring how signals are received, allowing coordination with friendly forces while deceiving adversaries.

The Aero Weaponry paper presented the idea as a possible survivability boost for large airborne command platforms in contested electromagnetic environments; however, its real-world effectiveness remains unproven.

Recent combat episodes illustrate both the utility and fragility of these aircraft. During the May 2025 India-Pakistan aerial skirmish over Kashmir, reports indicated Pakistan employed an “A-B-C” system -locked by A (ground radars), launched by B (Chinese-made fighter jets) and guided by C (AEW&C aircraft)-against India's mixed Russian- and French-made fleet, enabling Pakistani fighters to maintain electronic silence and to remain beyond the reach of Indian air defenses.