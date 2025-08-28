Trump 'Not Happy' With Russian Strikes In Ukraine, But 'Not Surprised': White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House said on Thursday, August 28, that President Donald Trump was "not happy" with Russian strikes in Ukraine, but they also did not come as a surprise. The White House press secretary also said that while the President desires an end to the war, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky“must want it to end as well”.

“He was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing.

The White House press secretary said the president will issue“additional statements” later but gave no details.

The air strikes were the second-largest since the start of the conflict, resulting in at least 19 deaths, including four children, officials said. The remarks come as the US and Russia hold high-stakes truce talks in Alaska aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

Russian strikes in Ukraine

Russia launched long-range strikes on Ukrainian military targets Thursday, using weapons including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, its Defense Ministry said.

The second largest strikes have reportedly hit multiple weapons plants and airfields. Ukraine's military said it intercepted most of the incoming drones and missiles but acknowledged successful Russian strikes at 13 locations, with additional damage caused by debris from downed weapons, RT reported.

Footage of one of the attacks, apparently captured on CCTV, circulated online, showing two missiles hitting the same location in central Kyiv. RT reported that some sources identified the site as the office of the defence company Ukrspecsystems on Zhilyanskaya Street, which police cordoned off on Thursday.