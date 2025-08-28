Cardiff Oncology To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
Details of the events can be found below.
Wells Fargo 20 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: 09/05/2025
Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA
Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: 09/08/2025
Location: Sheraton New York Times Square, New York, NY
H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO
Date: 09/09/2025
Time: 10:30 AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Interested parties can register for and access the live webcast for the H.C. Wainwright conference by visiting the“Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing and planned investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit .
Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
...
Investor Contact:
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Gilmartin Group
332-895-3225
...
Media Contact:
Meghan Bianco
Taft Communications, a division of RF|Binder
609-544-5446
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
