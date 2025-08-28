KYURAMEN OPENS SECOND INDIANAPOLIS LOCATION AT WILLOW LAKE EAST

#1 Toyko Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen (Best Seller)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kyuramen , the nationally recognized Japanese ramen brand with more than 50 locations across the U.S., has opened its second Indianapolis restaurant at 2424 Lake Cir Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46268, in Willow Lake East.Kyuramen Willow Lake East will offer a curated menu of brand favorites, including: the #1 Tokyo Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen, with more than half a million bowls served nationwide; the Yin-Yang Bowl, combining two distinct ramen flavors in one; the Vegetable Miso Ramen, a welcoming option for vegetarian diners; and the viral Omurice, a delicate, runny, fluffy Japanese-style omelet celebrated across social media.Kyuramen Willow Lake East features the brand's Interior 2.0 design and a photo-friendly setting inspired by Japan. The space spans more than 5,000 square feet with eight signature honeycomb booths, six private dining rooms for 6 to 10 guests, and two birdcage or sake-bottle inspired seats. A compact delivery robot brings dishes to the table, a playful detail that kids love and a fun moment for families.Kyuramen's new home is part of an 85,923-square-foot neighborhood center anchored by high-frequency retailers and dining brands that drive day-to-night visits. With many families living nearby, Kyuramen is excited to serve the northwest Indianapolis community with a warm, family-friendly dining experience.“Mass Ave welcomed us with overwhelming love, so expanding in Indianapolis felt natural. Willow Lake East brings together high-quality, like-minded businesses and restaurants, which made it our top choice for a second home on the northwest side,” said a representative for Kyuramen Willow Lake East.Kyuramen Willow Lake East will be open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM. For more information, visit and follow @kyuramen on Instagram.About KyuramenKyuramen is committed to delivering an authentic ramen experience using fresh, high-quality ingredients to create a variety of classic and contemporary ramen dishes. With over 50 locations across the U.S., Kyuramen continues to expand, offering its signature ramen and warm atmosphere to food lovers nationwide.

