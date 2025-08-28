Illegal Use Of Panama Subsidized Gas Tanks - Acodeco Fines Business

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The metropolitan area had the highest number of complaints. For each one found in a commercial establishment, the fine will be $625. Between January and June of this year, the Consumer Protection and Competition Authority (ACODECO) identified the misuse of 185 25-pound gas cylinders in various commercial establishments. These cylinders are subsidized by the State for domestic use. The largest number of tanks was detected in the metropolitan area by inspectors at headquarters, in establishments such as restaurants, bakeries, and car washes. Irregularities like this carry a fine of $625 for each gas tank found in a commercial establishment. So far this year, six first-instance fines have been issued, totaling $ 8,250.

According to the Acodeco Research Department, fines totaling $ 1,563,440 have been imposed in 2,684 cases related to the misuse of subsidized gas cylinders from 2009 to July 2025. According to Cabinet Decree No. 6 of March 11, 2014, sales of liquefied petroleum gas in 25-pound cylinders to restaurants, street vendors, school cafeterias, and community cafeterias are classified as domestic use. The decree authorizes Acodeco to include other establishments within this classification. The oversight of this decree is carried out by the Acodeco Verification Department, which also handles anonymous complaints through the Institutional Information and Reporting System (Sindi) and via WhatsApp or Telegram at 6330-3333. This includes reporting businesses who will not provide seniors Jubilado discounts.