Illegal Use Of Panama Subsidized Gas Tanks - Acodeco Fines Business -
According to the Acodeco Research Department, fines totaling $ 1,563,440 have been imposed in 2,684 cases related to the misuse of subsidized gas cylinders from 2009 to July 2025. According to Cabinet Decree No. 6 of March 11, 2014, sales of liquefied petroleum gas in 25-pound cylinders to restaurants, street vendors, school cafeterias, and community cafeterias are classified as domestic use. The decree authorizes Acodeco to include other establishments within this classification. The oversight of this decree is carried out by the Acodeco Verification Department, which also handles anonymous complaints through the Institutional Information and Reporting System (Sindi) and via WhatsApp or Telegram at 6330-3333. This includes reporting businesses who will not provide seniors Jubilado discounts.
