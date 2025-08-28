Telangana To Be Developed As Global Sports Destination: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) The Sports Hub Board of Telangana at its inaugural meeting here on Thursday decided to develop Telangana as a leading global sports destination.

The meeting attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy passed a resolution to host all sports competitions like Khelo India, Commonwealth and Olympics in the state.

The Board also resolved to form sub-committees for effective maintenance of stadiums, improving sporting facilities, training players and coaches as well as to prepare action plans for implementing the various aspects of Telangana Sports Policy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said his vision is to establish Hyderabad as a preferred destination for sports through its robust policy and overall ecosystem, positioning the city on the national and international stage.

He expressed his desire to foster a strong sporting culture, emulating the widespread IT culture in the state, with all families wanting their children to pursue careers in the field.

CM Reddy explained that the state's budget for sports has been increased by 16 times compared with the past. Besides extending incentives to sportspersons who performed well at the national and international levels, government jobs have also been provided, he added.

“We have established the Young India Sports University to help improve the state's sporting performances.”

Despite having significant sports facilities and stadiums in the state, there is a lack of proportionate number of coaches. Adding to this, the coaches have to be trained to match the international sports standards, he acknowledged.

He urged the Board to formulate an action plan to this effect, for the next three years.

The Chief Minister urged the Board to formulate an action plan to ensure effective utilisation of the wide-scale sports facilities and stadiums across Hyderabad and Telangana, and to place Telangana among the top sporting destinations.

He explained that the Board, comprising corporates, sportspersons, and sports administrators, has been constituted to ensure the smooth provision of resources, expertise and management for development of the sports ecosystem in the state.

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev suggested that measures be taken to ensure every student participates in any sport, taking cues from Haryana's roots in wrestling and sporting culture at the village level.

Former Indian Shooter Abhinav Bindra said every school must have a physical education teacher as well as a physical education director.