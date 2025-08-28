Gujarat CM Condemns Remarks On PM Modi's Late Mother, Calls It 'Insult To Indian Culture'
In a sharp statement shared on social media platform X, CM Patel said that such remarks not only insult the Prime Minister's revered mother but also“attack the maternal power of the entire country".
He termed it an assault on Indian culture and the sentiments of 140 crore citizens.
“Through such language, Congress and RJD have dealt a severe blow to political values and decorum. This is not only an insult to the respected Prime Minister's late mother but also to the entire maternal power of the country,” Patel wrote.
The Gujarat Chief Minister further asserted that the people of Bihar and the rest of the nation will not forgive this“disrespect".
He warned that the power of India's citizens would give a“stern response” to what he described as a“foolish misdeed".
The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time, as both the Congress and RJD have been stepping up their campaign against the ruling BJP ahead of upcoming state and national elections.
CM Patel's remarks align with a broader pushback from the BJP, which has accused opposition parties of crossing the line of political criticism by targeting Modi's family.
The hashtag #माँ_का_अपमान_कॉंग्रेस_की_पहचान has since begun trending on social media, amplifying the BJP's criticism of the opposition.
A political row has erupted in poll-bound Bihar after derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
The incident, which took place in Darbhanga, was captured in a video that has since gone viral. The footage shows Congress workers using abusive language against the PM from a stage adorned with posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav, prompting the BJP to demand an apology from the Congress leader.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment