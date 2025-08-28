Gujarat CM Condemns Remarks On PM Modi's Late Mother, Calls It 'Insult To Indian Culture'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday strongly criticised the use of“indecent and unethical” language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a joint programme of the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In a sharp statement shared on social media platform X, CM Patel said that such remarks not only insult the Prime Minister's revered mother but also“attack the maternal power of the entire country".

He termed it an assault on Indian culture and the sentiments of 140 crore citizens.

“Through such language, Congress and RJD have dealt a severe blow to political values and decorum. This is not only an insult to the respected Prime Minister's late mother but also to the entire maternal power of the country,” Patel wrote.

The Gujarat Chief Minister further asserted that the people of Bihar and the rest of the nation will not forgive this“disrespect".

He warned that the power of India's citizens would give a“stern response” to what he described as a“foolish misdeed".

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time, as both the Congress and RJD have been stepping up their campaign against the ruling BJP ahead of upcoming state and national elections.

CM Patel's remarks align with a broader pushback from the BJP, which has accused opposition parties of crossing the line of political criticism by targeting Modi's family.

The hashtag #माँ_का_अपमान_कॉंग्रेस_की_पहचान has since begun trending on social media, amplifying the BJP's criticism of the opposition.

A political row has erupted in poll-bound Bihar after derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The incident, which took place in Darbhanga, was captured in a video that has since gone viral. The footage shows Congress workers using abusive language against the PM from a stage adorned with posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav, prompting the BJP to demand an apology from the Congress leader.