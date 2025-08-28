Composite Hoses Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$398.1 Million In 2032, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composite hoses market size was valued at US$299.2 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$398.1 million by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$299.2 million Market Size in 2032 US$398.1 million Growth (CAGR) 3.3% during 2024-2032 Leading Media Type Oil & Liquid Fuel Leading Inner-Liner Type Polypropylene Leading Application Type Tank Trucks & Railcars Transfer Leading Pressure Type Below 200 PSI Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Composite Hoses Market:

The global composite hoses market is segmented based on media type, inner-liner type, application type, pressure type, and region.

Based on m edia type –



The composite hoses market is segmented into oil & liquid fuel, gas, and chemical.

Oil & liquid fuel is expected to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing media type in the market throughout the forecast period . This growth is primarily driven by the widespread and critical applications of these hoses in various high-demand industries, including oil & gas, transportation, and aviation. Composite hoses designed for oil and fuel handling offer high resistance to hydrocarbon-based substances, making them ideal for safely transporting flammable and volatile liquids. These hoses are extensively used in both onshore and offshore transfer operations, where secure and flexible connections are required for moving fuels between vessels, storage tanks, and production facilities. Their utility extends to industrial uses, dockside operations, and general shipboard transfer, which are vital segments of the global energy and marine logistics infrastructure. Additionally, road and rail tanker loading and unloading processes heavily depend on composite hoses for safe and efficient fuel transfer between tankers and bulk storage tanks. The rise in fuel distribution networks, especially in emerging economies, is further boosting this demand. Overall, the expanding fuel transportation network, increasing energy consumption, and the growing focus on safety and operational efficiency are collectively propelling the dominance of the oil & liquid fuel segment in the composite hoses market.

Based on inner-liner type –

The market is segmented into polypropylene, fluoropolymers, polyamide, and other inner-liners.



Polypropylene (PP) is projected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing inner-liner type in the composite hoses market during the forecast period . This is largely attributed to its exceptional balance of performance, versatility, and cost-efficiency, which makes it the material of choice for a broad range of fluid and chemical transfer applications.

PP liner-based composite hoses offer outstanding chemical and corrosion resistance, making them highly suitable for transporting aggressive media such as oil, fuel, and certain chemicals. Additionally, polypropylene demonstrates excellent flexibility, allowing for ease of handling and installation, especially in environments with spatial constraints or where hose maneuverability is critical. Moreover, composite hoses for oil & liquid fuel conveyance are often specifically engineered with a polypropylene inner liner, complemented by a carcass made of polypropylene films and fabrics, and reinforced with stainless steel or galvanized steel wire helixes. This construction offers a lightweight, durable, and safe hose structure capable of withstanding high mechanical stress and preventing leakage or failure under pressure. The widespread adoption of polypropylene-lined hoses in key applications such as fuel transfer, chemical handling, and dockside operations, coupled with ongoing technological improvements and material innovations, positions polypropylene as the preferred choice in the inner-liner segment, ensuring its continued dominance and rapid growth in the market.

Based on application type –



The market is segmented into in-plant transfer, tank trucks & railcars transfer, marine transfer, and other applications.

Tank trucks & railcars transfer is projected to remain the largest application segment in the composite hoses market throughout the forecast period . This dominance is driven by the critical role these applications play in the transportation and distribution of bulk liquids and chemicals across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and logistics. Composite hoses are widely used in loading and unloading operations of various fluids, such as chemicals, oils, petroleum products, and aromatics, from refineries and storage facilities into tank trucks and railcars. These operations demand high-performance hoses that ensure safe, efficient, and leak-free transfer, especially when dealing with hazardous or volatile substances .

The flexibility, lightweight design, and low bending radius of composite hoses make them particularly suitable for use in mobile transfer systems like tank trucks and railcars. Unlike rigid metal hoses or heavier rubber alternatives, composite hoses are easier to handle, install, and store, which significantly improves operational efficiency and reduces handling risks in confined or dynamic environments. Furthermore, the growing demand for intermodal and overland transportation of fuels and chemicals, particularly in developing regions with expanding industrial and distribution infrastructure, is driving sustained usage of composite hoses in these mobile applications. As safety standards and regulations tighten globally, industries increasingly rely on composite hoses for their corrosion-resistant construction, durability, and compliance with safety norms in fluid handling.

Based on pressure type –



The market is segmented into below 200 PSI, 200-250 PSI, and above 250 PSI.

Composite hoses with a pressure rating below 200 PSI are expected to remain the dominant category by pressure type in the market during the forecast period . This preference is primarily driven by the widespread use of lower-pressure hoses in standard fluid transfer operations, which constitute a significant portion of the overall demand across industries.

These hoses are extensively utilized in transportation and logistics applications, particularly for the loading and unloading of tank trucks and railcars. Most of these operations involve the transfer of fluids like fuels, oils, and chemicals under moderate pressure conditions that do not require high-pressure capabilities. As a result, below-200 PSI hoses are sufficient and highly cost-effective for these tasks. Additionally, low-pressure composite hoses are commonly used in vapor return and vapor recovery systems, which are essential for marine, road tanker, and railcar operations, especially in bottom-loading applications. These systems help reduce environmental emissions and prevent product loss, thereby ensuring compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. The lightweight, flexible design of composite hoses makes them ideal for such applications, where ease of handling and maneuverability are essential.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold the largest share of the composite hoses market and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period . This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–



This robust growth is primarily fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization in major emerging economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

Increasing investments in oil & gas infrastructure, including exploration, refining, and transportation facilities, are driving the demand for composite hoses used in fluid and gas transfer operations.

The region's expanding chemical manufacturing industry further contributes to this growth, as composite hoses are essential for the safe handling of various chemicals and petrochemicals in production and logistics. Additionally, the rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil in the Asia-Pacific supports a significant increase in the use of composite hoses, especially in marine transfer, tank truck loading, and railcar operations. The need for efficient, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant hoses aligns well with the requirements of this rapidly evolving energy and industrial landscape.



Composite Hoses Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



The increasing demand for safe, flexible, and lightweight fluid transfer solutions across various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, marine, and transportation.

The rising focus on environmental safety and leak prevention, especially in the handling of hazardous and flammable materials, is pushing industries to adopt composite hoses over traditional alternatives.

Additionally, the global surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, expanding chemical production, and growing fuel distribution networks are creating significant demand for efficient hose systems. Composite hoses also offer advantages such as corrosion resistance, ease of handling, and low maintenance, which further enhance their appeal in industrial and mobile transfer operations.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Composite Hoses Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



ALFAGOMMA SpA

Smiths Group (United Flexible Inc.)

Dantec Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

The Novaflex Group

Bridgestone Corporation (Flextral)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Peraflex Hose Inc.

Polyhose Inc. ERIKS NV.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Composite Hoses Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



