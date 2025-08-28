DGHR Announces Public Holiday For Prophet Muhammad's Birthday On Friday, September 5, 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing that all government entities, departments, and institutions will observe a holiday on Friday, 13th Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to September 5, 2025, in commemoration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The Department also stated that official duties will resume on Monday, September 8, 2025.
The Department emphasised that this holiday is in line with the Dubai Government's guidelines on religious and national observances. The holiday aims to enable employees to observe this blessed occasion with their families, fostering a spirit of unity and tolerance. DGHR clarified that the circular does not apply to institutions and departments that operate on shift schedules, provide essential public services, or oversee critical facilities. These organisations will set the work schedules of their employees based on operational needs to ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services during the holiday. The Dubai Government Human Resources Department extends its sincere greetings and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council; the rulers of the UAE; and all citizens and residents of the country. May Allah the Almighty bless the Islamic nation with prosperity and continued blessings on this auspicious occasion.
The Department emphasised that this holiday is in line with the Dubai Government's guidelines on religious and national observances. The holiday aims to enable employees to observe this blessed occasion with their families, fostering a spirit of unity and tolerance. DGHR clarified that the circular does not apply to institutions and departments that operate on shift schedules, provide essential public services, or oversee critical facilities. These organisations will set the work schedules of their employees based on operational needs to ensure uninterrupted delivery of public services during the holiday. The Dubai Government Human Resources Department extends its sincere greetings and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; their Highnesses, members of the Federal Supreme Council; the rulers of the UAE; and all citizens and residents of the country. May Allah the Almighty bless the Islamic nation with prosperity and continued blessings on this auspicious occasion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment