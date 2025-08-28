'Politics At Its Lowest': BJP On Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother At Bihar Yatra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after a viral video from Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra allegedly showed offensive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The BJP called the incident 'politics at its lowest' and accused the Congress and RJD of crossing all limits of decency. In a statement on social media, BJP said,“From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's journey, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics.”

From INDI alliance's stage in Darbhanga, PM Modi was abused with a disgraceful slur against his mother & RJD's hatred for the PM is no secret - Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi have repeatedly used foul language. But this crosses all limits. Shameful!

राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी यादव की यात्रा के मंच से प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की स्वर्गीय माताजी के लिए बेहद अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया गया।राजनीति में ऐसी नीचता पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई। यह यात्रा अपमान, घृणा और स्तरहीनता की सारी हदें पार कर चुकी है।तेजस्वी और राहुल ने पहले...

BJP calls incident shameful and unforgivable

The party further alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav allowed such behavior on their stage, which it said was“unforgivable.” The BJP said that even if both leaders apologised repeatedly, the people of Bihar would not forgive them.

“Rahul and Tejashwi have made such filthy language be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it on a public platform,” the BJP said, adding that the yatra had“crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity.”

Sambit Patra says Congress has turned into abusive party

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra strongly condemned the incident, saying the party once associated with Mahatma Gandhi had now become an“abusive party.” Patra said,“The rally currently taking place in Bihar and the language being used there are deeply disturbing. In a democracy, there are certain boundaries, and today those boundaries have been crossed. Prime Minister Modi has been targeted with abusive language, which is a matter of great shame for the party responsible.”

He added,“The same Congress party that once associated itself with the freedom struggle and Gandhi ji's ideals has now become a party belonging only to the Gandhi family. Their arrogance is evident. They are driven only by politics, and when their agenda fails, they resort to abuse.”

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "... Listen and analyse the speeches of Rahul Gandhi before these remarks... He has been using disrespectful language against the PM, the Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians... During the Parliamentary session, the Speaker himself...

Mohd Naushad apologises but blames vested interests

After the video spread on social media, former Indian Youth Congress National Secretary Mohd Naushad apologised for the remarks and distanced the Congress from them.

Naushad said,“We would never stoop to such cheap and disgraceful behavior. He is our country's Prime Minister. Whoever made such abusive remarks, I strongly condemn it and I apologise.” He also suggested that people with“vested interests” or even opposition workers might have been behind the slurs.

Watch: Former Indian Youth Congress National Secratary, Mohd Naushad says, "Yesterday I had a program in Bitholi as part of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Rights Yatra... We have been party workers for 20 years and we would never stoop to such cheap and disgraceful behavior. He is our...

Chirag Paswan calls remarks language of local goons

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also condemned the incident, saying that“nobody can accept abusive words against the Prime Minister or his family.” He said, "Nobody can accept using abusive words against the Prime Minister of the country... If you have some issues with the work of the Prime Minister and government policies, you can do that. But you cannot use abusive language against the Prime Minister's family who are far from public life... They have spoken like local goons, and this is a tradition of the RJD, which has defamed our Bihar since the 1990s, and till now we are fighting for our lost legacy and respect..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On the derogatory remarks against PM Modi at a Congress event, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "... In politics, there are bound to be differences. In a diverse democracy like India, everyone has their opinion and vote, and because of differences, one cannot...

Lalan Singh says Bihar will not tolerate such behaviour

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that Rahul Gandhi was frustrated after realising that he would not succeed in Bihar. He added,“The land of Bihar does not tolerate such behaviour. We strongly condemn this and tell Rahul Gandhi to sit at home now, he is not fit to be the Leader of Opposition.”

Singh also alleged that the Voter Adhikar Yatra was a“drama” aimed at including illegal immigrants in the voter list.

Jay Panda calls it moral bankruptcy

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said the incident showed the“moral bankruptcy” of the INDIA bloc.

He wrote on X,“From an INDI alliance stage in Bihar, a vile slur was hurled at PM Modi's late mother. This is not politics, it is moral bankruptcy. Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi Yadav first insulted Bihar by bringing leaders who demeaned its people. Now, in their desperation, they allow abuse against the PM's revered mother. No apology can undo this disgrace. The people of Bihar will give them a fitting reply.”

Voter adhikar yatra and Bihar politics

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, is a 16-day march across 20 districts in Bihar covering over 1,300 km. It is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. The Congress and RJD claim the yatra is meant to highlight alleged irregularities in the voter list, which they describe as“vote chori” (vote theft).

Bihar assembly elections are expected later this year, though the Election Commission has not yet announced the dates. With the elections approaching, political temperatures in the state are rising sharply.

BJP targets alliance partners of Congress and RJD

The BJP also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for sharing the stage with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Both had earlier made remarks that were seen as insulting to the people of Bihar.

The BJP said,“Rahul and Tejashwi earlier invited Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who insulted Bihar, and now, in desperation, they allow abuses against PM Modi's late mother. This shows the depth of their politics.”

