Armenian Involvement In Garabagh Exposed During Baku Military Court Trial
On August 28, the Baku Military Court disclosed the statements of the accused Arkady Ghukasyan, former leader of the separatist regime in Garabagh, along with other related documents, Azernews reports.
During the preliminary investigation, Ghukasyan admitted that as the self-proclaimed“president” of the so-called regime, he held authority over all“appointments” to positions. However, he noted that the appointment and dismissal of the so-called“defense minister” were made only after approval from Armenia's Ministry of Defense and the President of Armenia.
Ghukasyan further revealed that the Armenian Ministry of Defense was solely responsible for supplying weapons and ammunition to the region. He underlined that the so-called regime's“defense ministry” functioned as an inseparable extension of Armenia's defense structure.
According to the investigation, weapons, ammunition, and other supplies were transported from Armenia via the Gorus-Lachin-Khankendi and Vardenis-Kalbajar-Aghdara-Khankendi highways.
The court highlighted that these revelations add to the body of evidence showing Armenia's direct military involvement in Garabagh. The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the illegal seizure and retention of power is ongoing.
