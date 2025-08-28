Jordan, Syria Sign Memorandum To Strengthen Digital, Communications Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat said that providing Syria with internet capacity falls within the framework of technical cooperation between the two countries.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Smeirat underlined that Jordan seeks to leverage its advanced technical capabilities to foster regional digital integration, noting that the move is part of the Kingdom's efforts to support Syria.He stressed that Jordan continues to consolidate its position as a regional hub for communications and digital transformation, supported by its advanced fiber-optic infrastructure. This, he added, aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision, which positions the Kingdom as a regional digital gateway and a key enabler of infrastructure projects in the region.Smeirat detailed that, following the visit of the Syrian Minister of Communications to Amman, a memorandum of understanding was signed in Damascus between the Aqaba Digital City Group, through its telecommunications arm Nightel, and the Syrian Telecommunications Company.The memorandum establishes a commercial framework for cooperation in designing, building, and operating digital infrastructure for Syria's telecommunications sector, including internet services and international capacity.It encompasses the development of an integrated fiber network linking Damascus to the Jordanian border and connecting the Syrian Telecommunications Company directly to the neutral platforms of Aqaba Digital City. These platforms include data centers, a landing station, an internet exchange point (AqabaIX), as well as cloud services and cybersecurity solutions. This initiative, he added, will establish advanced digital infrastructure that enhances regional connectivity and facilitates international data transfer.For his part, Chairman of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), Eid Sweis, highlighted that the agreement represents a strategic milestone, reinforcing Jordan's role as a regional hub for communications and information technology.He pointed out that Jordan's geographic location as a digital bridge between continents strengthens its position as a transit point for international data and communications, consolidating its role on the global digital map.Sweis said that such agreements reflect the efficiency and reliability of Jordan's digital infrastructure, built over years of strategic investment and planning. He stressed that the memorandum will diversify national revenue sources, bolster the digital economy, and support sustainable growth in line with global trends toward digitization.He further underlined that deepening technological and trade relations with neighboring countries is vital at this juncture, given the regional challenges that necessitate greater Arab economic cooperation and integration.He added that these partnerships create opportunities for knowledge exchange and capacity building, preparing specialized Jordanian cadres to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, while positioning the Kingdom as a reliable investment destination in the digital sector and a regional leader in technology and innovation.