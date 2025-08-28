Miningnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM) Sets The Pace For 2026 With Strong Start

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM) , a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc, was featured in a recent article that discussed the company's opening of its 2026 fiscal year with stronger production volumes and a notable rise in revenues, while continuing to advance its growth projects.“Silvercorp's strategy remains focused on generating free cash flow from long-life mines while allocating capital to organic growth and acquisition opportunities. The company has built an 18-year track record of profitable operations and mainAtains a portfolio of assets across China, Ecuador, and, indirectly, Bolivia through its 28% stake in New Pacific Metals Corp... The strong start to fiscal 2026, paired with the company's evolving project pipeline, position Silvercorp to deliver steady cash flows and long-term asset growth as it pushes deeper into copper and gold production.”

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, visit the company's website at .

