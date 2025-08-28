Precision Garage Door Service® Reveals How Garage Doors Elevate Curb Appeal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From insulated doors to smart controls, today's garages bring comfort, efficiency and security

WACO, Texas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today's homeowners seeking unique upgrades to transform the appearance of their home, Precision Garage Door Service® , a Neighborly® company and leader in residential garage door solutions, spotlights the vital role garage doors play in shaping a home's curb appeal, value and character.

Offering a wide range of garage door designs, materials and smart upgrades, Precision Garage Door Service delivers garage doors that are both stylish and functional. Beyond aesthetics, a home's garage can enhance functionality, convenience and security for homeowners, improving convenience, energy efficiency, and security while make the garage a true extension of the home.

“Garage doors are more than just a functional part of the home, they can serve as an expression of a homeowner's unique personality and provide a defining feature of a property's appearance,” said Mike Brickner, president of Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly company.“By customizing garage doors to complement a home's existing architecture and design, homeowners can reflect their personal style, enhance safety and curb appeal, and elevate the character of their property.”

From the vintage charm to sleek modern lines, Precision Garage Door Service offers a full range of designs and materials for every palette:



Traditional and Carriage House: Classic wood or steel doors, with vintage elegance and customizable details.

Modern and Contemporary: Clean minimalism in full-view aluminum or steel, often with glass panels for a light-filled, streamlined look. Specialty and Custom Designs: Unique creations tailored to match a home's one-of-a-kind architecture.



Smart Technology for Modern Living

For tech-savvy homeowners, Precision Garage Door Service offers smart garage door openers, such as the PDS 370®, featuring remote monitoring and control, activity alerts, LED lighting and smart home integration. These innovations deliver convenience and energy efficiency to the home while adding long-term value.

Upgrades for Every Budget

Simple updates can often make a significant difference. Popular, cost-effective enhancements include:



Fresh paint : Instantly refresh a garage door's appearance with a new color palette.

Insulated doors: These doors are more energy-efficient than standard single-layer doors, enhancing both their efficiency and year-round performance.

New flooring : Upgrade to functional materials like epoxy or polyaspartic coatings to create a finished, stylish look.

Custom storage: Cabinets and shelving offer an attractive, clutter-free solution to organization. Lighting: Energy-efficient LED lighting can brighten the space and reduce power consumption.



Trust the Experts: Safety First

When it comes to installation, repair and inspection, safety and expertise are essential. Precision Garage Door Service recommends that homeowners always confirm they are working with an authorized Precision Garage Door Service technician by checking for:



Branded uniforms that display the Precision Garage Door Service logo.

Clearly marked Precision Garage Door Service vehicles. Official paperwork identifying the technician as a Precision Garage Door Service representative.



These safety measures help ensure professional service, top-quality workmanship, and peace of mind for homeowners and their families.

For more information about garage door design options or to schedule an appointment with a certified Precision Garage Door Service provider, visit or contact a local Precision Garage Door Service® in the area.

About Precision Garage Door Service ® :

Precision Garage Door Service®, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service® provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 150 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Precision Garage Door Service®, visit PrecisionDoor.net . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

X:

YouTube: @PrecisionGarageDoor

CONTACT:

Jackie Hart

G&S Business Communications for Precision Garage Door Services

...