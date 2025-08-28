OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH & SAFETY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS 2025 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD PROGRAM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S), providing worker safety-triad insights, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S), providing worker safety-triad insights since 1932, brought to you by Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards.This year, 30 outstanding products across 36 categories are being recognized for their exceptional innovations-solutions that not only advance workplace safety but also reinforce the critical mission of protecting workers.“We had a terrific mix of products that were real game changers merited awards this year,” said OH&S Publisher and Executive Editor David Kopf.“One of the remarkable things to see was how far AI tools had progressed in the 12 months since our last contest. There are some truly life-saving applications of AI and other technologies that were submitted and that won. There's no denying that applications of AI and related technologies are going to change the worker health and safety landscape."All winning products will receive editorial coverage in the November/December 2025 issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine and will be recognized on ohsonline and in the 2025 New Product of the Year Awards winners marketing and promotions.The 2025 Award WinnersAI TechnologyVIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.Construction SafetyVIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.Dropped Object SafetyArc Flash Tool Tether, GuardianEHS AppsANVL Mobilize, Benchmark GensuiteEHS Software3E Insight's AI assistant, 3EElectrical/Arc Flash SafetySalisbury by PIP Prismshield Plus with Smart Cooling, HoneywellEmergency Response & PreparednessEXO 8, Blackline SafetyEmergency Showers & EyewashStainless Steel Enclosed Emergency Shower with HaloTM Eyewash, Bradley Corp.Ergonomics/MSDsAI-powered Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution, CorityFacility SafetyRIVIVE Hydration Station - Recessed Bottle Filler, Haws corporationFall Protection SystemsWerner Max Patrol / R410010LE, WernerCoFall Protection: Harness/LanyardSeraph Harness, GuardianFirst AidSolid Hydration, Solid HydrationFoot ProtectionDanner Vicious BOA, BOA TechnologyHand Protection: Arc Flash/FRR011BUL - ActivArmr RIG CLASS 0 ULW, AnsellHand Protection: Chemical/LiquidChemstopTM FCX36PVC, Superior GloveHand Protection: Cut/PunctureG-TekParadoxTM 21-Gauge Cut Resistant Gloves with DuPontTM KevlarBlended Liner, Protective Industrial ProductsHand Protection: Impact/VibrationMagidT-REXFlex SeriesLightweight AeroDexTechnology VersaTek GripPalm Coated Impact 3 Glove, Magid Glove and SafetyHazmat SafetyAlphaTecPhantom, AnsellHead ProtectionFibre-Metal by PIP Full Brim Type II Climbing Style Helmet, HoneywellHeat StressSolid Hydration, Solid HydrationHigh VizNeilsen CAT 4 FR/ARC rated Softshell Fleece Jacket made with PYRADWINDSTOPPERFabric by GORE-TEX LABS, Neilsen Clothin IncIndustrial Hygiene: Gas Monitors/InstrumentationEXO 8, Blackline SafetyLab Safety8450 Combination Eyewash Faucet with Lab Nozzle, Chicago FaucetsLightingSL-SideSaddle, Streamlight. Inc.Material HandlingELOfusion, ELOKONNoise/Vibration Monitoring & ConservationTSI OmniTrakTM Sound Level Meter Class 2 Module, TSI IncorporatedProtective ApparelDuPontTM Tyvek500 HP, DuPont Personal ProtectionProtective Sleeves31426-18THSO Cut-less Korplex Cut Resistant Sleeve with Hook & Loop Closure, ANSI A6, MajesticSafety Ladders/StairsWerner LevelSafeTM Pro / PK100, WernerCoSpill Control/ContainmentPIGLoading Dock Spill Kit in High-Visibility Mobile Container with Drain Cover, New PigTransportation SafetyVIA Mobile360 Safety Solution, VIA Technologies, Inc.Vision ProtectionMagna LensComfortSafeMagnetic Protective Eyewear, Magna LensWelding SafetyMiller by PIP Welding Harness & Lanyards, HoneywellWinter Hazards35-1589 Cut-Less Korplex Cut Resistant, Water Repellent, Winter Lined Glove w/Crinkle Latex Palm Coating, A6, MajesticWorker HealthAI-powered Motion Capture for Industrial Ergonomics solution, CorityInformation on the 2026 New Product of the Year Awards will be available on next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, Chief Marketing Officer, at ....About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Occupational Health & SafetyFounded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information and insights. While it covers a wide variety of topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine, as well as all our online media and services, is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE and training to keep workers safe and productive.

Mallory Bastionell

1105 Media

+1 3104151765

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.