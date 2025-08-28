Volkswagen Extends Amazon Factory Cloud Partnership To Control Costs
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) on Thursday announced the extension of its partnership with Amazon Inc.'s (AMZN) cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).
The German carmaker partnered with AWS to deploy the“Digital Production Platform” (DPP), which supports its automotive manufacturing requirements. This platform is now live across 43 locations in Europe, North America, and South America, the company said.
