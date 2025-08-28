Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ford Recalls Nearly Half A Million Vehicles In The US More Details Inside

2025-08-28 09:00:54
Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling 499,129 vehicles in the U.S. over concerns that a brake fluid leak can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The agency noted that the issue may increase the risk of a crash. The recall includes certain 2016-2018 model-year Lincoln MKX and 2015-2018 model-year Edge vehicles.

