Consolidated Water Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd . (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The cash dividend is payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has in progress a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact

Investor & Media Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

Encore Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7450

Email Contact

