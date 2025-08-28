Consolidated Water Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
The cash dividend is payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2025.
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company has in progress a $204 million design-build-operate project for a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.
The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact
Investor & Media Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
Encore Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7450
Email Contact
