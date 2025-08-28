Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund Normal Course Issuer Bid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX: SIH.UN) announced that it has filed a notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”) and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made in the open market through the facilities of the TSX and Alternative Canadian Trading Systems. This NCIB will commence on September 3, 2025 and will terminate on September 2, 2026. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust by which the Fund is governed, market purchases pursuant to its NCIB may be effected by the Fund.

The Fund had 2,077,817 units issued and outstanding as at August 20, 2025 including 2,058,817 units in the public float. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing September 3, 2025 purchase on the TSX up to 205,881 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 41,556 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at August 20, 2025 the Fund had purchased 37,100 units on the TSX and Alternative Canadian Trading Systems at an average price of $13.18 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 285,945 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.

This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.