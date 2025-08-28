Online Gaming Law Slashes Dream11 Parent Company's Revenue By 95%

Representational Photo

New Delhi- Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream 11, has said the new online gaming law resulted in loss of 95 per cent in group's revenue, but ruled out employee layoffs asserting it will concentrate efforts now on scaling portfolio companies including FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios and Dream Money.

Dream Sports, in a statement said Dream11 has always followed and will continue to follow the law in letter and spirit.

“While this change in law has resulted in a loss of approximately 95 per cent of our group's revenue, we remain committed to building a great Indian sports company, driven by AI and the creator economy,” it said.

Rebuilding business from the ground up will require the collective strength of people, it said assuring that as a talent-first organisation, employees would not be laid off.

“In parallel, we will sharpen our focus on scaling our other Dream Sports portfolio companies, namely FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios, and Dream Money, as part of our mission to 'Make Sports Better',” the statement said.