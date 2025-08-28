Happy Belly Food Group's Iq Food Co. QSR Signs 10-Unit Area Development Agreement In Atlantic Canada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("" or the ""), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has signed as of August 27, 2025, an area development agreement for the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I, Newfoundland and Labrador (together the ""). The contractual agreement will deliver 10 new franchised locations of iQ Food Co. (""), serving a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy.







With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 626 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.

"Our accelerated expansion of the iQ Foods business is a testament to our execution, capabilities and the untapped potential we identified in the brand prior to acquisition. Following the completion of our 100% acquisition of iQ Foods on September 18, 2024, on a debt free and cash-flow positive basis, we have moved quickly to identify growth opportunities for the brand. Today, we take another significant step forward with the signing of an area development agreement to open 10 new franchised locations across Atlantic Canada, bringing our total units under area development agreements for iQ Foods to 75 across not only Atlantic Canada, but British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"iQ is an emerging brand and disruptor in Canada's premium healthy eating market, strategically positioned in urban and central business districts. It serves thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses and is expanding its catering services to reach an even larger audience in densely populated downtown areas. This strategic approach has built strong brand recognition and fostered a loyal customer base, driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satisfied customers."







"Atlantic Canada has seen a surge in demand for nutritious, wholesome dining options among its health-conscious population, driven by active individuals and families who prioritize fitness, wellness, and balanced living. Its vibrant coastal cities boast dynamic dining scenes where consumers seek innovative, flavorful meals that align with their pursuit of healthier lifestyles. With an emerging economy and high standard of living that further support premium dining experiences, making Atlantic Canada an ideal setting for those who refuse to sacrifice taste for health. In this environment, iQ's offering of delicious, nourishing bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads perfectly meets the needs of families and individuals looking for quality, clean-eating options."







"We currently have 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in the back half of 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.







About iQ Food Co.

iQ is a flagship brand in Canada's premium healthy eating market and is strategically located in urban and central business districts. iQ serves a variety of delicious and wholesome food options such as healthy bowls, smoothies, sandwiches, soups, and salads, along with other flavorful clean-eating dishes that the whole family can enjoy. iQ caters to thousands of health-conscious customers from local businesses, while expanding into catering services to service an even greater audience in downtown densely populated areas. This strategy has fostered strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base driven by word-of-mouth and, most importantly, satisfied customers.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







