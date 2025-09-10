Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
  • Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute, University of California, Los Angeles
Jody L. Herman, Ph.D., is the Reid Rasmussen Senior Scholar of Public Policy at the Williams Institute. Her research focuses on gender identity in survey research and the prevalence and impact of discrimination based on gender identity or expression, including minority stress, health, and suicidality among transgender people. Herman is a Co-Investigator on the U.S. Transgender Population Health Survey (TransPop), a nationally representative survey of transgender adults, and Co-Principal Investigator for the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, the largest survey of transgender adults conducted in the United States to date. Her published research is routinely cited, including by major news sources, such as the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and NPR. She holds a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Public Administration from George Washington University, where she also earned her M.A. in Public Policy.

  • –present Senior Scholar of Public Policy, University of California, Los Angeles

