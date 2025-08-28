403
bai Digital Authority and CIPS sign MoU to drive procurement excellence and upskilling across government workforce
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Dubai Digital Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) to support the professional development of its procurement workforce, in line with Dubai and the UAE’s vision for government excellence and digital leadership.
The agreement will see CIPS provide applied learning and globally recognised certification programmes to upskill procurement professionals across Dubai Digital, with a strong focus on practical competencies, ethics, and international best practice. The programme will be rolled out over an 18-month period, with training delivered in Dubai by CIPS experts.
The MoU was signed by H. E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital, and Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA, at a ceremony held in Dubai today.
Commenting on the signing, H. E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital said: “This agreement reflects the Authority’s commitment to preparing qualified government cadres for the future by fostering partnerships with leading global institutions known for delivering world-class training programs. In recognition of the vital role of developing skills in the procurement and supply sector, we have established this partnership with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply to cultivate highly skilled professionals. in procurement and supply chain management, thus strengthening our ability to serve Dubai’s digital future. Through these partnerships, we aim to stay ahead of emerging developments and anticipate future progress, strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader with a highly advanced government system.”
Sam Achampong, Regional Director of CIPS MENA, added: “We are delighted to begin this important collaboration with Dubai Digital. Procurement plays a critical role in supporting innovation, agility and value in public service delivery. Through this partnership, we will deliver world-class training tailored to the UAE’s ambitions and ensure procurement professionals are empowered with the tools, frameworks and confidence to lead transformation.”
Under the MoU, CIPS will deliver tailored practitioner and advanced practitioner-level training, including orientation, competency assessments, and certification aligned with international standards. This program is part of broader efforts effort to build national capacity, drive ethical procurement practices, and foster a culture of continuous learning within government.
CIPS continues to be a trusted advisor to governments and organisations worldwide, Its role in supporting the transformation through capability building, policy alignment, and strategic procurement advice.
