EDAP Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 HIFU Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended:
|
|Three Months Ended:
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|Euros
|
|Euros
|
|$US
|
|$US
|Sales of medical equipment
|11,221
|11,118
|12,891
|11,948
|Net sales of RPP and leases
|2,246
|1,886
|2,580
|2,027
|Sales of spare parts, supplies and services
|2,576
|2,787
|2,960
|2,995
|TOTAL REVENUES
|16,043
|15,791
|18,431
|16,970
|Cost of sales
|(9,221)
|(9,872)
|(10,594)
|(10,609)
|GROSS PROFIT
|6,822
|5,919
|7,838
|6,361
|Research & development expenses
|(2,208)
|(2,077)
|(2,537)
|(2,232)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(10,382)
|(9,989)
|(11,928)
|(10,736)
|Total operating expenses
|(12,591)
|(12,066)
|(14,465)
|(12,967)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(5,769)
|(6,147)
|(6,628)
|(6,606)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(57)
|190
|(66)
|204
|Currency exchange gains (loss), net
|319
|(49)
|367
|(52)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(5,507)
|(6,005)
|(6,327)
|(6,454)
|Income tax (expense) credit, net
|(93)
|(127)
|(107)
|(136)
|NET LOSS
|(5,600)
|(6,132)
|(6,434)
|(6,590)
|Earning per share – basic and diluted
|(0.15)
|(0.16)
|(0.17)
|(0.18)
|Average number of shares used in computation of basic and diluted EPS
|37,420,318
|37,205,307
|37,420,318
|37,205,307
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2025 average three months' exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.1489 USD, and 2024 average three months' exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.0747 USD
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended:
|
|Six Months Ended:
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|Euros
|
|Euros
|
|$US
|
|$US
|Sales of medical equipment
|20,184
|21,085
|22,224
|22,735
|Net sales of RPP and leases
|4,406
|3,661
|4,851
|3,948
|Sales of spare parts, supplies and services
|5,011
|5,952
|5,518
|6,418
|TOTAL REVENUES
|29,601
|30,698
|32,593
|33,102
|Cost of sales
|(17,084)
|(18,394)
|(18,811)
|(19,834)
|GROSS PROFIT
|12,517
|12,304
|13,782
|13,267
|Research & development expenses
|(4,663)
|(4,146)
|(5,134)
|(4,470)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(19,619)
|(19,121)
|(21,602)
|(20,618)
|Total operating expenses
|(24,282)
|(23,267)
|(26,736)
|(25,088)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(11,765)
|(10,963)
|(12,954)
|(11,821)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(43)
|335
|(47)
|361
|Currency exchange gains (loss), net
|(637)
|187
|(701)
|202
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(12,444)
|(10,440)
|(13,702)
|(11,258)
|Income tax (expense) credit, net
|(230)
|(238)
|(253)
|(257)
|NET LOSS
|(12,674)
|(10,678)
|(13,955)
|(11,514)
|Earning per share – basic and diluted
|(0.34)
|(0.29)
|(0.37)
|(0.31)
|Average number of shares used in computation of basic and diluted EPS
|37,406,202
|37,104,348
|37,406,202
|37,104,348
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2025 average six months' exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.1011 USD, and 2024 average six months' exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.0783 USD
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|December 31,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|Euros
|
|Euros
|
|$US
|
|$US
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|16,265
|29,836
|19,144
|30,883
|Accounts receivable, net
|18,527
|20,288
|21,806
|21,000
|Inventory
|15,531
|18,495
|18,281
|19,143
|Other current assets
|1,157
|1,258
|1,362
|1,302
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|51,480
|69,876
|60,593
|72,328
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|10,202
|10,336
|12,009
|10,699
|Goodwill
|2,412
|2,412
|2,839
|2,496
|Other non-current assets
|4,248
|3,439
|5,000
|3,560
|TOTAL ASSETS
|68,343
|86,063
|80,441
|89,083
|Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities
|18,549
|21,350
|21,833
|22,099
|Deferred revenues, current portion
|5,898
|6,641
|6,942
|6,874
|Short term borrowing
|6,276
|6,243
|7,387
|6,462
|Other current liabilities
|3,392
|3,577
|3,993
|3,702
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|34,115
|37,811
|40,154
|39,138
|Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current
|1,660
|1,939
|1,954
|2,007
|Long-term debt, non-current
|1,022
|2,162
|1,203
|2,238
|Deferred revenues, non-current
|718
|358
|845
|370
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,006
|2,897
|3,538
|2,999
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|40,521
|45,167
|47,694
|46,752
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
|27,822
|40,896
|32,747
|42,331
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|68,343
|86,063
|80,441
|89,083
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.1770 USD, on June 30, 2025 and at the exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.0351 USD, on December 31, 2024.
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|2025
|
|2024
|
|
|(Euros)
|
|(Euros)
|
|($US)
|
|($US)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|(12,674)
|(19,018)
|(13,955)
|(20,520)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1)
|2,767
|7,395
|3,046
|7,979
|OPERATING CASH FLOW
|(9,907)
|(11,623)
|(10,909)
|(12,541)
|Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities
|713
|(1,961)
|785
|(2,116)
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(9,194)
|(13,584)
|(10,123)
|(14,657)
|Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures
|(2,669)
|(4,120)
|(2,939)
|(4,445)
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(2,669)
|(4,120)
|(2,939)
|(4,445)
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(1,096)
|4,635
|(1,207)
|5,001
|NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(611)
|(566)
|2,531
|(3,103)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(13,571)
|(13,635)
|(11,738)
|(17,204)
(1) including share based compensation expenses for 775 thousand of Euros for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 3,283 thousand of Euros for the full year ended December 31, 2024.
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2025 average six months' exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.1011 USD, and 2024 average twelve months exchange rate of 1 Euro = 1.0790 USD
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
six months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|HIFU
|ESWL
|Distribution
|Reconciling
|Total After
|
|
|Division
|
|
|
|Division
|
|
|
|Division
|
|
|
|Items
|
|Consolidation
|
|
|Sales of medical equipment
|9,321
|681
|10,181
|-
|20,184
|
|Net sales of RPP and leases
|3,752
|538
|117
|-
|4,406
|
|Sales of spare parts, supplies and services
|1,578
|2,069
|1,365
|-
|5,011
|
|TOTAL REVENUES
|14,650
|3,288
|11,663
|-
|29,601
|
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|7,339
|50.1
|%
|1,468
|44.6
|%
|3,710
|31.8
|%
|-
|12,517
|42.3
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(4,254)
|(84)
|(325)
|-
|(4,663)
|
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(13,248)
|(507)
|(4,035)
|(1,828)
|(19,619)
|
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(10,163)
|876
|(650)
|(1,828)
|(11,765)
|
Attachment
-
EDAP Q2 2025 Financial Results
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment