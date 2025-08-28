Factset Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
|Date:
|Thursday, September 18, 2025
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Registration:
|FactSet Q4 2025 Earnings Call Registration
Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access pin.
The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet's Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.
A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, and will remain accessible through September 18, 2026. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.
About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,800 global clients and over 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .
FactSet
Investor Relations:
Kevin Toomey
+1.212.209.5259
...
Media Relations:
Kelsey
