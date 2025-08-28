Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in September:



A fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025

A fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 A presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, 2025



Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at , where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

