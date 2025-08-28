Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-08-28 07:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • A fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025
  • A fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025
  • A presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at , where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
...

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
...


MENAFN28082025004107003653ID1109988042

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search