Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Appoints Amiri Diwan Undersecretary


2025-08-28 07:03:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Abdulaziz Mishal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan.
The decree shall be implemented by the Prime Minister and Ministers and published in the official gezette. (end)
