KFSHRC Advances Nursing Excellence Through Specialized Training

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre is delivering measurable clinical improvements through the expansion of advanced nursing roles. By enabling nurses to lead care pathways, implement safety protocols, and introduce technology-driven initiatives, KFSHRC ensures patients benefit from more proactive, responsive, and efficient treatment models.

The Nurse Practitioner Clinic has widened access to specialized care while integrating advanced practice nurses into critical diagnostic and treatment workflows. Similarly, the VTE Prevention Program uses real-time digital dashboards to monitor risk, improve documentation, and escalate issues promptly,contributing to safer outcomes across care settings.

To standardize high-impact practice, KFSHRC delivers immersive training through long-term internships and targeted educational programs, such as the Nursing Oncology Diploma. In 2023, these efforts supported the training of 1,281 nursing and allied health professionals, ensuring readiness to meet future clinical demands.

Research and innovation are embedded in nursing functions across all campuses. Nurses lead clinical studies, contribute to international conferences, and participate in quality improvement projects, advancing a culture of continuous learning and evidence-based care that informs operational policy and frontline decision-making.

Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre, the Saudi Patient Safety Center, and international bodies such as Sigma demonstrates that KFSHRC's nursing programs are not only locally effective but also globally benchmarked. These outcomes reinforce the role of innovation in sustaining care excellence.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has maintained its standing as a global leader in academic medicine, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year. It has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance report. In the same year, KFSHRC earned a place among the World's Best Hospitals and was featured on Newsweek's 2025 list of the World's Best Smart Hospitals.

