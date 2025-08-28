Woman Dies On Bus After Distressing Call Saying 'I Am Your Husband's Second Wife'

A 25-year-old woman named Rita from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly died suddenly during a bus journey after receiving a phone call that left her deeply shocked and disturbed. The call allegedly came from her husband's mobile number, but a woman on the other end identified herself as his 'second wife' and told Rita, "There is no need for you to return to your in-laws' house." The shocking revelation appeared to cause extreme emotional distress. Rita began crying uncontrollably in her mother's lap and soon complained of physical discomfort. Minutes later, she collapsed inside the moving bus.

Incident during bus journey

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday when Rita was returning from Delhi to her native village Jalalpur in Hardoi with her mother and brother. The bus was close to Dhikunni village, under Atarouli police station, when she suddenly stopped breathing. Her mother, in tears, kept asking for help as fellow passengers looked on. By the time the bus reached the village, Rita was declared dead, reports India Today.

Family claims emotional shock caused death

According to her family, the unexpected phone call was the trigger for Rita's sudden collapse. Her mother said Rita was already tense due to marital issues and the distressing call worsened her condition. "She cried so much after hearing the woman's voice. She kept saying she could not face this anymore. Before I could comfort her, she took a deep breath and was gone," her mother recounted.

Marriage troubles and past illness

Rita had been married to Shailendra, a resident of Baniya Mau village in Sitapur, for about two and a half years. After marriage, she was diagnosed with tuberculosis, which led to frequent conflicts. Shailendra had once left her at her maternal home during her treatment. Although she recovered and returned to her in-laws' house, differences between the couple continued. In May, after her father's death, Rita moved back to her maternal home in Jalalpur. Later, due to growing tensions, she shifted to Delhi with her mother and brother.

Police investigation and autopsy

After Rita's sudden death, her brother filed a complaint at Atarouli police station. Inspector-in-charge Markandey Singh confirmed that the body had been sent for postmortem.

“The woman had been unwell earlier, but the sudden death raises questions. We will wait for the autopsy report before confirming the cause,” Singh said. Police are also checking call records to confirm who made the phone call and whether foul play was involved.

News of Rita's sudden death spread quickly in her village, where relatives and neighbours gathered in grief. Many also expressed concern over rising stress in relationships and its impact on mental health.