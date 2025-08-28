Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Tariffs Impact: Govt Is Expediting Export Promotion Mission To Help Exporters, Says Official

2025-08-28 06:17:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US tariffs impact: The Indian government is trying to expedite rollout of its export promotion mission to help exporters, an official told PTI on August 28.

“Exporters have sought help on liquidity front, the issue is under consideration. The government is seized of the issues being faced by exporters, positive work going on to help them,” the government official stated.

Speaking to the news agency, the official added that the diversification of exports will help exporters sustain trade trajectory in long run.

(This is a developing story, more updates to come...)

