US Tariffs Impact: Govt Is Expediting Export Promotion Mission To Help Exporters, Says Official
“Exporters have sought help on liquidity front, the issue is under consideration. The government is seized of the issues being faced by exporters, positive work going on to help them,” the government official stated.
Speaking to the news agency, the official added that the diversification of exports will help exporters sustain trade trajectory in long run.
(This is a developing story, more updates to come...)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment