MEXC Announces Hemi (HEMI) Listing With $90,000 In HEMI And 15,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of Hemi (HEMI) . Spot trading will open at 04:00 with zero trading fees for the first 14 days, and Futures trading will open at 04:10 on August 29, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ event for both new and existing users, offering a total prize pool of $90,000 in HEMI and 15,000 USDT.

About Hemi (HEMI)

Hemi is a modular blockchain network powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, designed for superior scalability, security, and interoperability. By integrating both networks into a single supernetwork, Hemi unlocks new programmability and potential for Bitcoin DeFi and Web3 applications.

Co-founded by Jeff Garzik, former Bitcoin core developer, and Max Sanchez, inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol, Hemi is supported by an experienced team and strategic partners. The project envisions a secure, interoperable ecosystem ready for the challenges of Bitcoin DeFi and an AI-driven Web3 future.

Hemi's key features include:



Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM) – An Ethereum Virtual Machine wrapped around a Bitcoin node.

Hemi Bitcoin Kit (hBK) – Enables developers to build next-generation Bitcoin DeFi applications.

Proof-of-Proof Consensus – A decentralized, censor-resistant method for achieving Bitcoin-level security. Tunnels – Secure asset transfers between Bitcoin, Hemi, and Ethereum.

The HEMI token is the network's native utility token, used for protocol governance and as a future gas token.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from August 28, 2025, 10:00 to September 7, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) and includes the following:



Benefit 1 : New users can deposit HEMI to share $75,000 in HEMI

Benefit 2 : New users can join the Futures Challenge to share a 15,000 USDT bonus

Benefit 3 : All users can trade HEMI spot to share $5,000 in HEMI Benefit 4 : All users can invite new users to MEXC and share $10,000 in HEMI

The listing of Hemi (HEMI) on MEXC highlights the exchange's ongoing dedication to providing global users with early access to cutting-edge blockchain projects. By continually broadening its diverse asset offerings, MEXC empowers traders to explore new opportunities within the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem. This user-focused approach has driven MEXC's strong growth, as evidenced by TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report , which shows that MEXC achieved the largest quarter-over-quarter increase in spot market share among major exchanges, rising from 7.2% to 9.6%.

Leveraging its comprehensive platform, MEXC delivers more than 3,000 tokens, daily airdrops, low trading fees, top-tier liquidity, and strong security to empower its global community. Looking ahead, MEXC remains committed to continuous innovation in products and services, aiming to deliver even greater value to users in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...