Tuesday, 02 January 2024
2025-09-10 01:54:45
  • Associate Professor of Accounting and Management Control, HEC Paris Business School
Lisa Baudot is Associate Professor in HEC's Accounting Department. Lisa employs a field-based approach that brings a practical perspective to research focused on regulatory accountability and professional concerns, Lisa's work in the field of regulatory accountability explores the politics of regulation and narratives of corporate and government responsibility in relation to emerging standards and regulation. With extensive experience in auditing, controlling, and internal controls, Lisa's research also engages practitioners on contemporary issues to deliver insights on the day-to-day practices of accounting professionals in relation to trends surrounding digitalization and AI, work-life balance, and aging at work. Lisa's research is published in top academic journals and has been recognized through several awards by the American Accounting Association. Her work has also been featured in The Conversation France and the Harvard Forum on Corporate Governance.

  Associate Professor of Accounting and Management Control, HEC Paris Business School
  2014 HEC Paris, Accounting & Auditing

