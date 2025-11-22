Turkmenistan Airlines Gains TIACA Membership To Strengthen Air Cargo Logistics

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is taking another step to enhance its role in international air cargo logistics, as Turkmenistan Airlines has obtained active member status and an official certificate from the International Cargo Association (TIACA), Trend reports via the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev announced this during the meeting of the cabinet chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The upgrade is part of broader efforts to expand the country's logistics capabilities and strengthen its position in global air freight networks. Chakyev submitted a proposal outlining next steps for cooperation with foreign carriers and development of cargo transit potential.

President Berdimuhamedov, after reviewing the report, emphasized that aviation logistics remains a strategic priority for Turkmenistan and highlighted ongoing efforts to build international partnerships. He approved the proposal and instructed the deputy prime minister to keep on working towards building up cooperation with foreign airlines.

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) was founded in 1990. It is an international, non-profit trade organization that encompasses all sectors of the air cargo industry, including airlines, airports, freight forwarders, and ground handlers. Its mission is to unify the industry, enhance efficiency and security, and influence policies to encourage growth and innovation, with a vision of a secure, profitable, and modern air cargo sector that underpins global trade and development. Its working secretariat is located in Miami, Florida, USA.