CM's Ancestral Town Paharpur Set To Become New District In KP
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun preparations to divide Dera Ismail Khan into two districts, with plans to grant district status to Paharpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. A feasibility report for the creation of the new district is currently being prepared.
According to sources, the commissioner and deputy commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan have been directed to submit a report to the provincial government within three days regarding the establishment of Paharpur as a separate district.
The report will include details of the proposed district headquarters, geographical boundaries, population, tehsils, neighborhood and village councils, as well as revenue circles.
In addition, recommendations concerning financial and administrative divisions are also being formulated to ensure the new district operates under an effective governance structure.
It is worth noting that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced the decision to make Paharpur a district during his Independence Day address in Dera Ismail Khan on August 14, and practical steps are now underway to implement that commitment.
Government sources stated that granting district status to Paharpur will improve administrative services at the local level and accelerate the implementation of development projects. The decision has been welcomed by the local community.
