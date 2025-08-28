Service Center For Electric And Gas Buses Throws Open Its Doors In Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
The 4.7-hectare complex encompasses maintenance bays,
operational and service structures, ancillary spaces, and requisite
infrastructural components. The facility is engineered to
concurrently accommodate a maximum of 150 electric and gas buses,
thereby enhancing the urban public transit infrastructure and
optimizing accessibility metrics.
The president emphasized that the revitalized hub represents a pivotal advancement in contemporary transportation infrastructure, fostering urban sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for constituents. He also underscored that the advancement of public transit systems is a pivotal focus to optimize daily mobility and furnish accessible infrastructure for the populace.
