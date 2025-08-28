Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Service Center For Electric And Gas Buses Throws Open Its Doors In Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

2025-08-28 06:06:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 28. A new service center for electric and gas-powered buses has officially opened in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, with the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov attending the ceremony, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The 4.7-hectare complex encompasses maintenance bays, operational and service structures, ancillary spaces, and requisite infrastructural components. The facility is engineered to concurrently accommodate a maximum of 150 electric and gas buses, thereby enhancing the urban public transit infrastructure and optimizing accessibility metrics.

The president emphasized that the revitalized hub represents a pivotal advancement in contemporary transportation infrastructure, fostering urban sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for constituents. He also underscored that the advancement of public transit systems is a pivotal focus to optimize daily mobility and furnish accessible infrastructure for the populace.

