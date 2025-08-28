403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WSJ states EU is unhappy about plan of sending troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) A large portion of the European Union population is reluctant to send troops to Ukraine after any ceasefire or peace agreement, citing a lack of firm US “security guarantees” and concerns about being drawn into conflict with Russia, according to reports.
Although some Western European leaders are considering deploying thousands of soldiers if hostilities end, they face “the inconvenient fact that many voters are opposed to any deployment that places troops in harm’s way,” the reports indicate.
Unnamed European officials also noted that “it is difficult to secure public support without a clear US commitment to backstop any deployment.” US President Donald Trump has ruled out sending ground troops to Ukraine but said Washington could provide other forms of support.
Eastern European nations are generally cautious about reallocating forces from their own borders. Opposition to troop deployment is particularly strong in Germany and Italy, where historical experiences from World War II continue to influence public sentiment. In Germany, resistance spans both right- and left-wing parties, with a recent poll suggesting 56% oppose sending troops to Ukraine.
In France, public support depends on conditions. A March survey indicated that 67% supported sending troops if a peace accord were in place, while 68% opposed deployment without one.
Meanwhile, the British public generally backs potential deployment but does not want to “provoke a direct confrontation with Russia,” the report notes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the need for a US security backstop if UK forces were deployed—a commitment Washington has not made.
Although some Western European leaders are considering deploying thousands of soldiers if hostilities end, they face “the inconvenient fact that many voters are opposed to any deployment that places troops in harm’s way,” the reports indicate.
Unnamed European officials also noted that “it is difficult to secure public support without a clear US commitment to backstop any deployment.” US President Donald Trump has ruled out sending ground troops to Ukraine but said Washington could provide other forms of support.
Eastern European nations are generally cautious about reallocating forces from their own borders. Opposition to troop deployment is particularly strong in Germany and Italy, where historical experiences from World War II continue to influence public sentiment. In Germany, resistance spans both right- and left-wing parties, with a recent poll suggesting 56% oppose sending troops to Ukraine.
In France, public support depends on conditions. A March survey indicated that 67% supported sending troops if a peace accord were in place, while 68% opposed deployment without one.
Meanwhile, the British public generally backs potential deployment but does not want to “provoke a direct confrontation with Russia,” the report notes. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the need for a US security backstop if UK forces were deployed—a commitment Washington has not made.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment